Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Atafoa Bridge in Ashanti Region

The government has commissioned the newly constructed Atafoa Bridge in the Ashanti Region, addressing long-standing issues of flooding and road accidents that have affected residents of Atafoa and surrounding communities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the 40-meter reinforced concrete bridge on Monday.

Located on the Abrepo-Barekese Road, crossing over the River Nwabi in the Bantama Municipality, the bridge includes pedestrian walkways and replaces a dangerous crossing that has been the site of numerous accidents, resulting in nine casualties over the past two years.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, emphasised the government's commitment to providing infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of Ghanaians.

"The bridge and the accompanying road rehabilitation are tangible examples of the strong commitment of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to delivering infrastructure that addresses the needs of the people," he stated.

The Minister also noted that the Ashanti Region, a key hub for commerce, culture, and agriculture, and its capital, Kumasi, a strategic nodal city, require robust infrastructure to sustain their continued growth.