Ghana Trade Fair Convention Centre to Be Completed in September 2025 - Vice President Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the ultra-modern Ghana Trade Fair Convention Centre, built in La, Accra, is scheduled to be completed in September next year.

The Convention Centre, which will have a seating capacity of 20,000 people, will be one of the biggest in the subregion and will be Ghana's iconic multi-purpose centre for conventions, conferences, and entertainment for the tourism and creative arts industry.

Speaking after a working visit to the construction site on Monday, Dr Bawumia said the construction of the ultra-modern centre fulfils an age-old national quest for a befitting centre of such magnitude. It is also significant for the growth of the tourism and creative art sector, which he said is key to the development of the economy.

"For a very long time, government after government have not been able to execute this project. It is a very much-needed project because we believe that some of the key pillars for the growth of this economy lie in tourism and the creative arts," Dr Bawumia said.

"But you don't just become a tourism or creative arts hub by saying so, you must have the necessary infrastructure to support the growth industry. When you look at Ghana today, the largest auditorium has less than 3000 seating capacity.

So, if an artist has to play and the capacity is 3000 people, they have to charge higher prices to make up their cost so you tend to see the cost of shows being high and that doesn't bring up the demand because the cost is high and therefore, they don't make the requisite revenues or profits for their businesses."

The Vice President added the construction of a new 20,000 centre would boost the industry and also be of immense benefits to Ghana.

"Ghana will be in a good position with this sort of exhibition centre which is 20,000 capacities, that is almost 10 times the capacity we have now."

"That opens a whole new avenue for the creative arts and tourism sector for exhibition and for hosting conventions and conferences, which is a big market for doing so."

"Ghana is a very attractive destination and we are going to be in a position with the AfCFTA also here, there is going to be that synergy with hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat here, there is going to be a lot of trade issues and a lot of conferences are going to be held here."

"We see Ghana as a real centre for many conferences, for many exhibitions for many creative arts shows and so on.

We already have the December in Ghana, Beyond the Return and so on. We will see so many opportunities that will help grow this economy and so we are very, very excited.