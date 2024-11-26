Nigeria: Noor Takaful Launches Health Insurance, Digital Solution

Raheem Akingbolu

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance firm in Nigeria, has launched a new Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), NOOR Health, with the aim of providing access to reliable, quality, and affordable healthcare in line with Sharia principles.

The company also unveiled its new digital solution, RAHA by NOOR, which is targeted at improving efficiency and creating ease and convenience for all its participants. The new solution and platform were unveiled during the second edition of the African Takaful and Non-Interest Finance conference, which was held in Lagos between November 12 and 13, 2024.

In his opening remarks at the occasion, the founding chairman of the Noor Group, Ambassador Shuaib Ahmed, described the launch of Noor Health and RAHA by NOOR as a significant milestone and a leap in the company's collective vision for a healthier and more financially inclusive Nigeria.

Ahmed noted that the expansion of Noor Takaful, which incorporates comprehensive health solutions and digital accessibility, offers a lot of hope and pride. He disclosed that Noor Health has been designed with a clear mission to enhance individuals' and families' access to healthcare by providing a safety net when they need it most.

"The need for reliable, affordable health care has never been greater, and we believe that NOOR Health will serve as a bridge to improve wellbeing and security for communities across this country," he said.

Also speaking, the representative of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who also doubles as the Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, explained that he is excited to be associated with the launch of the subsidiary of Noor Takaful, Noor Health which has now been established as a Health Maintenance Organisation in Nigeria,

In his remarks, the Chairman of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Muhtar Bakare, maintained that the launch of NOOR Health and RAHA by NOOR is in line with the company's vision to make healthcare accessible to Nigerians irrespective of their social and economic status.

"We are publicly declaring to you a set of promises. As you know, our business is underpinned by Sharia principles, which compels us to keep all our promises to you today. So, we expect you to hold us accountable," Bakare said.