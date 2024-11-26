Nigeria: LSSC Boss, Fatodu, Hails Maiden Capital City Race in Lagos

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has described the maiden edition of the Capital City Race as one of many mini-marathons aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the residents.

Speaking at the finish line at the weekend in Lagos, Fatodu highlighted the positive impacts of the race on the well-being of participants and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the state.

He emphasised that the event provides a platform for local runners to compete among themselves, ensuring no one is left behind.

Fatodu affirmed that the initiative would cater to every community in Lagos, aligning with the inclusivity mantra championed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration. Fatodu added that it meaningfully contributes to improving public health while fostering healthy competition among long-distance runners.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, commended the Lagos State government and the Lagos State Sports Commission for creating an enabling environment for long-distance runners to showcase their talents without any obstacles.

Olopade pledged more support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), adding that there would be a sustainable and symbiotic relationship to further enhance the growth of sports in Lagos State.

The convener, Dapo Ajayi, expressed gratitude for the impressive turnout of runners and thanked the state government for its unwavering support and commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In the male category, Gyang James Boyi crossed the ribbon with a time of 30:95s, followed by Sadjo Ismael 32:00s and Emmanuel Dung Iliya, 32:15s.

Meanwhile, in the female category,Abiye David finished with 37:27s ; Yimulnen Nicholas 37:47s and Goar Grace 39:02s finished second and third respectively.