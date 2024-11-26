Gambia: Actionaid Graduates 50 Youth On Career Guidance, Counseling

ActionAid International-The Gambia has graduated 50 students enrolled in their sponsored program on career guidance and counseling.

The initiative is geared towards building a career development for the youth after completing Grade twelve, and to assist them avoid irregular migration.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Albreda in the Upper Niumi District of the North Bank Region of the Gambia, Saikou Darboe, the Manager of Actionaid's Local Rights Program 9 (LRP9), spoke on the uniqueness and impactful nature of the graduation, which is instrumental in the sponsorship to train 50 youth. He said Actionaid upholds a right based approach to development by using the right methods in addressing the challenges of urban dwellers. He said it is crucial to train freshmen from grade twelve on their career development pathways.

"This training is necessary because many young people find it difficult to select a career path and most of them are misguided during this process," Darboe said, adding that this is a challenge that most young people face.

He said Actionaid has trained youth on career guidance and on steps and procedures to be taken when accessing jobs, adding that the impact of the training is huge and cannot be overemphasized. He said it will be important for the government and other stakeholders to support urban dwellers in terms of education and basic needs of life, urging the government to create opportunities for young people because it is the only way to enhance the living conditions of the youth as a mitigation for irregular migration which is causing great issues within our societies.

"Young people are the cream of society and no matter what, they should be supported by the government and this will minimize the 'backway' calamities," Darboe said.

The LRP9 Manager said it is essential to support and build the capacity of young people and called on the graduates to make best use of the knowledge gained during the two-day training for their own empowerment and advancement including their families. He said Actionaid has been supporting families when it comes to agriculture, businesses and building relationships within households.

Mr. Alagie Camara, the Child Sponsorship Manager at Actionaid said the training was insightful for the youth who were trained on pertinent information that will better their lives.

Mr Camara said the fifty youth trained on career guidance and counseling were part of the child sponsored program of Actionaid on career development after finishing Grade twelve, which he said is a plus that will break barriers and inequality in society.

He advised the graduates to keep doing well and be good role models by serving as good ambassadors for Actionaid. Mr. Camara highlighted that all that Actionaid wants is to see positive changes in the lives of urban dwellers which he described as fundamental.

According to Camara, poverty reduction is a crosscutting issue and that Actionaid cannot make it alone but needs the intervention of all and sundry in the fight to eliminate poverty in urban settlements.

Alpha Omar Jallow, who gave the closing remarks, said parents play a crucial role in the development of their children's education and general well-being. Jallow said Actionaid-The Gambia has been supporting the people of Upper Niumi since inception and by supporting students of the area, this will boost the quality of life for members of the community.

Isatou Saidykhan gave some words of appreciation on behalf of the graduates, noting that the training was significant in supporting their career development pathways.

"We have been the sponsored children of Actionaid and now that we have exhausted our duration as children by moving to adulthood, the training will further enhance our capacities when accessing jobs in future," she said.

She expressed gratitude to Actionaid for supporting their educational cycles and assured that they will continue to serve as good role models for the international NGO.