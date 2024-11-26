Gambia: Water Insecurity Potentially Affecting Health Outcomes in Rural Gambia

The Medical Research Council in the Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has issued a press release on the study of water insecurity that is affecting health outcomes in rural Gambia. The study which was supported by the UCL, Bloomsbury and East London Doctoral Training Partnership was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC). The study focused on water insecurity in rural areas in low and middle income countries like The Gambia, that are frequently affected by periods of water insecurity due to erratic rainfall, seasonal workloads and infrastructural challenges.

According to the MRC-G@LSTM, households often turn to risky coping strategies in response to these insecurities, such as reducing hygiene practices or changing food consumption patterns, which may expose individuals, particularly children and other vulnerable groups, to health risks. Below is the rest of the press release:

"A study conducted by the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) published in BMC Public Health, explored how water insecurity, driven by both climate and non-climate factors, impacts the health of rural communities in The Gambia.

It follows a previous study published in PLOS Water earlier this year, which showed that water insecurity in rural Gambia can vary seasonally, due to extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall.

"This research sheds light on the complex and often precarious situation of rural households in The Gambia in terms of access to water," Indira Bose, the lead author of the study, said.

"While families are doing their best to adapt to water insecurity, many still have to make difficult trade-offs in their water use. The coping mechanisms employed by households such as changing food consumption patterns and reducing hygiene practices may have consequences for health," she highlighted.

"Addressing these challenges requires a deep understanding of both the environmental factors driving these water issues, and the social dynamics at play. Our study underscored the urgent need for culturally sensitive, community-driven interventions to reduce health risks associated with water insecurity," she concluded.

The study found that although many households try to protect children from the adverse effects of water insecurity, the communal nature of many coping practices often undermines these efforts. For example, households engage in strategies such as storing household water for long periods, which can increase the risk of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water quality. Social factors, including cultural and religious beliefs, play a significant role in determining water use priorities, with some activities being prioritised due to these factors rather than health.

"Water insecurity is a growing issue globally as a result of climate change, which brings changes in rainfall and temperatures which affect water availability and quality. This study provides valuable insights into how rural communities in The Gambia are navigating these challenges. To reduce health risks, it is crucial that we address both the underlying drivers of water insecurity and promote safer behavioral adaptations," Professor Kris Murray, senior author of the study and leader of the Planetary Health cross-cutting theme at the MRCG at LSHTM, highlighted.

"This study provides an opportunity to advocate for targeted interventions that address deeper, systemic issues," Omar Ceesay, a contributor to this study and Social Scientific Officer at MRCG at LSHTM, highlighted.

"The research highlighted a crucial step in addressing the health risks associated with water insecurity in The Gambia and similar regions. It calls for greater attention to the need for climate-resilient water infrastructure and better public health interventions, to protect vulnerable communities from the worsening impacts of climate change."