Gambia: Assessment of Government Projects and Impact or Electoral Campaign?

26 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The President has informed the people so far that he is required by the Constitution to travel to all parts of the country to assess the impact of government policy on the lives of the people and draw relevant lessons on how to address the challenges. He is right.

Section 222 paragraph 15 of the Constitution stipulates:

"The President shall undertake a nation-wide tour at least twice a year in order to familiarise himself or herself with current conditions and the effects of government policies."

This is why a sum of thirty million dalasis (D30,000,000) has been allocated for presidential tours for the year 2024. It is also important to note that a sum of fifty million (D50,000,000) is to be allocated for such tours for the year 2025 if approved by the National Assembly. This is why such national tours should not be transformed into a political campaign for the presidency in 2026. If the President is true to his oath, he will not utilize monies allocated by the state for presidential campaign.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the statements of the President and those travelling with him and then explain to the Gambian people, those who are engaged in an electoral campaign instead of assessing whether government services are fit for purpose or not.

