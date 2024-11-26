Nigeria: Tinubu Not Presenting 2025 Budget On Wednesday - Nass

26 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The National Assembly Management has debunked the reports going round that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presenting the 2025 Budget proposal to the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director Information, Audu Bullah Biallah, on behalf of the Secretary Research and Information.

According to the statement, the National Assembly is yet to approve the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) forwarded to both chambers of the national assembly by the President, before the official presentation of the 2025 budget.

"The attention of the Secretary, Research and Information, (SRI), National Assembly, Dr. Ali Barde Umoru has been drawn to the purported fake news credited to him, alleging that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will tomorrow Wednesday present the 2925 budget to the join session of the National Assembly.

"In view of the above, the SRI warns peddlers of such information to desist forthwith from using his office to mislead members of the public .

"The secretary advised that any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the National Assembly".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.