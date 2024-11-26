Liberia: Dr. Appleton Boosts Plantains Sellers' Dreams

Paynesville — Former Presidential Candidate Dr. Edward Appleton of Grassroots Development Movement (GDM) dedicates a modern structure for plantains sellers at Omega Market in Paynesville.

Dr. Appleton says the gesture is aimed at addressing challenges and constraints faced by plantains sellers.

He explains that the initiative is geared towards improving economic situation of business woman, majority of whom, he observes, are single mothers.

"We have come to dedicate this unit as part of the Appleton Foundation to aiding our sisters, mothers most of whom are baby mother. This is part of our commitment to alleviating the strenuous conditions they are faced with", Dr. Appleton adds.

He underscores a need for citizens, who are middle and high-income earners to rally their resources to help marketers and deserving Liberians.

The Appleton Foundation Chief Executive Officer emphasizes that it is fair enough for those with financial strength to realize that marketers are in need of their support in many areas.

He names construction of market structures, provision of safe drinking water, latrine, and loans, among others as interventions needed for a smooth market environment.

The Political Leader of the Grassroots Development Movement (GDM), assures his foundation's commitment to striving to ensure marketers' needs are provided.

For her part, Helena Vaye Mulbah, Superintendent of the Omega Market Plantain Field and her members expressed appreciation to the Appleton Foundation for coming to their aid.

She indicates that the Appleton Foundation is the only organization that has put smiles on their faces despite engaging many stakeholders, including politicians.

On September 30, 2024, the Appleton Foundation through its CEO Edward Wade Appleton, Jr., broke grounds for market structure, water pump and latrine, one of which he has fulfilled in less than a month.