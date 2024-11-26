Nigeria: Tinubu Sets Aside Political Differences, Hails Atiku At 78

President Bola Tinubu has extended his best wishes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

In a statement which Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Communications, issued on his behalf, Tinubu said the former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has been an active player in Nigeria's democratic process since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

"The President recalls many special moments shared with Wazirin Adamawa as founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), united in the mission to build a better future for Nigerians, as well as their engagement as political opponents in the last presidential election."

"President Tinubu recognises Atiku's commitment to public service and philanthropy, and prays Almighty Allah to continue to grant him health and happiness in the years ahead," the statement read.

Atiku has been very critical of the government of Tinubu, describing the President as T-Pain over nationwide hardship.

Tinubu has hardly responded to the criticism of Atiku but his media aides have replied on his behalf.

Both men sheath their swords after they met at the wedding of the daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, but returned to the warring path after.