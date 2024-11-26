Liberia: UN Supports Liberia's Peacebuilding Efforts

press release

Monrovia — The United Nations (UN) in Liberia reaffirms its commitment to supporting the country's peacebuilding and sustaining peace initiatives.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at UN Headquarters in Sinkor, Mrs. Nicola Clase, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations and Chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission's Liberia Configuration, emphasized the UN's role in assisting Liberia, as it moves from civil war to a peaceful and prosperous society.

Mrs. Clase said, "We want to support Liberia's peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts," highlighting that Sweden has chaired the Liberia Configuration since 2012.

She added, "I was proud to take up this role after assuming my duties as Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations a few weeks ago." This visit marked her first official trip to Liberia since taking office.

Mrs. Clase said her visit to Liberia is to engage with various stakeholders. Since 2007, the Peacebuilding Fund has provided over $100 million to support Liberia's peacebuilding priorities, focusing on government institutions at both national and local levels.

According to her, during her five-day visit, she engaged with the Government of Liberia, Joint Security forces, the UN Country Team, civil society groups, women's organizations, and youth leaders.

She said her delegation spent time in both Monrovia and Bong County, where they were warmly received by the Liberian people.

"We have greatly appreciated the hospitality of the Government of Liberia and of the Liberian people," she remarked, noting the country's vast potential, especially among its youth.

Mrs. Clase expressed admiration for the strong commitment to peace shown by Liberians, highlighting the success of the country's recent elections as a sign of this determination.

"We have seen that there is a determination to translate the sustained peace into economic development."

In particular, she praised the youth for their determination and wisdom, noting their desire to contribute to society as productive citizens.

Mrs. Clase also emphasized the importance of linking peacebuilding with development in order to set Liberia on a path toward long-term, sustained growth.

"We need to continue investing in educational opportunities for children, youth, and adults," she said. During her visit to a women's peace hut and meetings with women's groups."

She observed how women have been instrumental in Liberia's peace process. She acknowledged their key role in ending the civil war and contributing to the country's sustainable peace and development.

She stressed the need to address the ongoing challenges faced by women, particularly in terms of economic and political participation, protection from sexual and gender-based violence, and access to services.

She reaffirmed the UN's continued commitment to supporting Liberia's peacebuilding journey, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government, civil society, and international partners.