Nigeria: Four Nigerians Arrested Over Alleged Drug Trafficking, Suspected Infections in Libya

26 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Four Nigerians have been arrested in the Sabha and Bani Walid towns in Libya over alleged involvement in drug trafficking and testing positive for infections.

The Migrant Rescue Watch, an advocacy group, disclosed the arrests on Monday, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sabha arrested two suspects during a raid on their premises where 1,200 hallucinogenic pills along with other illicit substances were allegedly recovered.

The advocacy group also disclosed that the two suspects were handed over to the Sabha Security Directorate for further investigation.

"CID in Sabha carried out raid on a reported location and arrested 2 Nigerian drug traffickers. During search of the premises, police found 1,200 hallucinogenic pills and other illicit drugs. Both individuals were transferred to Sabha Security Directorate," they said.

The Migrant Rescue Watch also confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the Libyan authorities also apprehended a male and a female Nigerian who tested positive for infectious diseases during a routine screening.

They were detained by the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) Bureau in Bani Walid, a town south of Tripoli known for being a transit point for migrants seeking to cross into Europe.

Following their arrest, the DCIM Bureau transferred the suspects to Tripoli, Libya's capital, for further processing and eventual repatriation to Nigeria.

"DCIM Bureau in Bani Walid transferred 2 Nigerian migrants (female and male) who tested positive for infectious diseases to Tripoli for repatriation," the statement said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.