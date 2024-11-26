Nigeria: Four Nigerians Arrested Over Alleged Drug Trafficking, Suspected Infections in Libya

Four Nigerians have been arrested in the Sabha and Bani Walid towns in Libya over alleged involvement in drug trafficking and testing positive for infections.

The Migrant Rescue Watch, an advocacy group, disclosed the arrests on Monday, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sabha arrested two suspects during a raid on their premises where 1,200 hallucinogenic pills along with other illicit substances were allegedly recovered.

The advocacy group also disclosed that the two suspects were handed over to the Sabha Security Directorate for further investigation.

"CID in Sabha carried out raid on a reported location and arrested 2 Nigerian drug traffickers. During search of the premises, police found 1,200 hallucinogenic pills and other illicit drugs. Both individuals were transferred to Sabha Security Directorate," they said.

The Migrant Rescue Watch also confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the Libyan authorities also apprehended a male and a female Nigerian who tested positive for infectious diseases during a routine screening.

They were detained by the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) Bureau in Bani Walid, a town south of Tripoli known for being a transit point for migrants seeking to cross into Europe.

Following their arrest, the DCIM Bureau transferred the suspects to Tripoli, Libya's capital, for further processing and eventual repatriation to Nigeria.

"DCIM Bureau in Bani Walid transferred 2 Nigerian migrants (female and male) who tested positive for infectious diseases to Tripoli for repatriation," the statement said.