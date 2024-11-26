Nigeria: Herder Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Three Farmers With Machete

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident but said only two farmers were injured.

A cattle herder has been arrested for allegedly inflicting machete cuts on three farmers during a clash.

The clash occurred on Saturday at Mailema in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

One of the farmers, Bala Egge, said they were attacked while trying to stop some herders from encroaching on their rice farms.

"The incident happened in Wushishi Local Government Area between farmers and cattle rearers at Mailema farm area.

"The herders injured three of our farmers with cutlass and one is in a critical condition. The suspected herder that committed the crime has been arrested and is in police custody," Mr Egge said.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident but said only two farmers were injured.

Mr Abiodun said in a statement: "An incident of farmer-herder clash was reported at Wushishi Division on 23rd November at about 1 p.m. that, while one Ahmadu Sale (25) and one other were working on a rice farm in the area, two cattle rearers with their cows attempted to graze in the farm and in a bid to stop that by the farmers, the cattle rearers resisted and a fight ensued between them.

"In the process, one of the rearers, Ahmadu Hussain, 20, inflicted machete cuts on the two farmers, causing serious injuries. Police operatives of the Division moved to the scene, and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the said suspect, Ahmadu Hussain, was arrested."

Violence between herders and crop farmers has led to the death of thousands of people in Niger and other Nigerian states.

The violence often occurs when the herders' cattle graze over the crops of the farmers, destroying their farms.

President Bola Tinubu recently established a livestock ministry with one of its mandates being to reduce violence between herders and farmers.