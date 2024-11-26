Nigeria: Police Confirm Death of Two Robbery Suspects in Delta

26 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

An official said that items recovered included one English pump action gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun and eight live cartridges.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta State, has confirmed the death of two robbery suspects in the state.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Warri. He said that the deceased were killed by the bullets shot by their gang members.

According to him, the incident occurred on Wednesday at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the deceased were leading the police surveillance team attached to the Ekpan Division to their hideout when they were caught during a shootout.

"The suspects were arrested at Effurun roundabout with a bag containing 57 live cartridges and other items.

"They were leading the surveillance team to their hideout at Warri/Sapele Road when their gang members, on sighting the vehicle of the police team, engaged them in a shootout.

"During the gun duel, the arrested suspects that were leading the police team were fatally wounded by the gunshot of their colleagues.

"The two injured suspects were taken to the hospital and later died while receiving treatment," he said.

Mr Edafe said that items recovered from the hoodlum's hideout included one English pump action gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun and eight live cartridges.

Others were six iPhones, smartphones and a Rolex wristwatch.

He said that the command had intensified the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

