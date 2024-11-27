Nigeria: Benue Commission Issues Fresh Summons to Ex-Governor's Special Adviser, Three Others

The Benue State Income and Expenditure Commission of Inquiry for 2024 has issued a fresh summons to Chief Hon. Dr. Titus Tartenger Zam, former Special Adviser to ex-Governor of Benue State on Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, alongside three other key officials from the Bureau.

Zam, now a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who served from 2015 to 2018, is among those required to appear before the Commission, alongside Emmanuel Ikpe, the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau from 2015 to 2017; Anzem Titus, former Director of Monitoring and Inspection; and Geofrey Iorhemba, the former cashier of the Bureau.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo (rtd.), Chairman of the Commission, has directed that all four individuals appear on December 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM . The summon was made after the failure of Senator Zam to attend previous sittings of the Commission despite being notified to appear.

During the Commission's session on Monday, November 25th , 2024, Justice Taiwo expressed displeasure over the absence of Senator Zam and the others, stating, "All past Special Advisers and those invited must be here; otherwise, we cannot proceed with the Bureau in the circumstances. I apologize for the inconvenience of those before us today, but we cannot continue until everyone is present."

The Commission Chairman further emphasized that this would be the final opportunity for the individuals to appear, warning that failure to attend would lead to enforcement of the law, including sanctions such as the issuance warrants and fines for each day of non-compliance.

He stressed further that, "For the last time, we are adjourning until December 18, 2024. There are critical individuals whose testimonies are essential, and the Commission cannot move forward without them."

Justice Taiwo concluded by reinforcing that the Commission would not proceed with any further proceedings as it relates to the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, unless all those invited attend on the rescheduled date.