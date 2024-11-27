Cote d'Ivoire: Suspension of Evictions in Abidjan Must Be Followed With Adequate Support for the Tens of Thousands of Affected Residents

Responding to the Ivorian authorities' decision to suspend eviction operations in the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:

"Amnesty International welcomes with relief the Ivorian authorities' decision to suspend the eviction operations that began in January 2024. These evictions were carried out without adequate consultation or notification, sometimes accompanied by violence, and left many people homeless and without compensation The forced evictions led to widespread human rights violations that impacted tens of thousands of people, as documented by Amnesty International.

It is essential that those affected receive fair compensation for their losses and, where necessary, are provided with adequate alternative housing.Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa

"We also welcome the authorities' commitment, made on 21 November, to implement the measures announced in March 2024, which included provisions for rehousing and compensating those affected. We will closely monitor the fulfilment of these commitments. It is essential that those affected receive fair compensation for their losses and, where necessary, are provided with adequate alternative housing.

"Authorities must explore all feasible alternatives to evictions. Where evictions are unavoidable, the authorities must fully adhere to national standards and uphold the rights enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People's Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, both of which Côte d'Ivoire ratified in 1992."

Background

Between January and June 2024, extensive demolition operations were carried out in four neighbourhoods in Abidjan, which led to tens of thousands of residents being forcibly evicted. The demolitions formed part of a plan announced on 26 February 2024 by the Autonomous District of Abidjan, targeting the destruction of 176 sites deemed vulnerable to flooding.

From August 2024 onwards, efforts to clear land for a motorway, as well as operations in so-called 'at risk' areas, led to further demolitions. At the same time, urban sanitation operations have targeted workers in the informal sector through the seizure and destruction of their facilities, equipment and goods.

