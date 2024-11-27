Gambia: President Barrow Warns Police Against Extorting Money From Motorists, Drivers

Speaking at a joint meeting in Gambisara and Lamoi villages in the Kantora District of the Upper River Region (URR), President Adama Barrow warned traffic Police officers against extorting money from motorists and drivers.

He stressed the responsibility of personnel of the armed and security forces in keeping border communities safe. President Barrow further said that in a bid to curb misconduct such as bribery at checkpoints, drivers are advised to always have in their possession all the required documents needed by the police, to avoid providing an avenue to solicit bribes.

This reaction of the President came after Hamat NK. Bah expressed disappointment in his speech with what he said he saw, while travelling to Basse.

"Yesterday, I saw a foreign vehicle that paid an amount of money at every checkpoint they stopped. This is disappointing. We want people to come to our country. The Inspector General of Police (GPF), Director General of Gambia Immigration Department (GID), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the State Intelligence Services (SIS) are advised to warn their staff against this practice," Hamat said in his speech.

In his speech, the president said they have discovered some people disguised as security personnel around border villages, extorting money from drivers. He nonetheless asserted that they will punish those found wanting regarding this practice and highlighted that his government is committed to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The Gambian leader urged drivers to ensure that they are with their proper documents before driving on the highways saying: "If you do not have proper documents and you are riding your motorbike, then you have broken the law of the country and the country's security personnel will do the needful. The security personnel are here to protect all of us."

President Barrow also warned security personnel against receiving money from drivers.

"If you are a security officer, you have to work according to the dictates of the constitution. But receiving money from people will not be compromised and such action can lead to your dismissal. You cannot be receiving money from drivers whose documents are in order," he asserted.