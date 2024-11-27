Gambia-Mexico Resolution On Crimes Against Humanity Adopted At UN

In a landmark moment at the United Nations General Assembly's Sixth Committee, a joint draft resolution by The Gambia and Mexico, aimed at convening a United Nations Conference of Plenipotentiaries on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Humanity, was unanimously adopted without a vote.

The resolution seeks to lay the groundwork for a future convention to combat impunity for heinous atrocity crimes according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia.

The resolution, contained in document L2/Rev1, was introduced on November 22, 2024, by Amadou Jaiteh, Legal Adviser at The Gambia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. It had already secured 98 co-sponsors before being presented. Following six hours of intense negotiations, the Sixth Committee achieved consensus, marking a significant step forward in international justice.

"The Gambia is grateful for being part of this noble cause--a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference," said Jaiteh. "We dared to lead the way forward and are grateful to all delegations who shared this daring journey of hope for a better world--a world without crimes against humanity and where the voices of victims are heard louder than their perpetrators. The pain and perseverance of this journey were well worth the consensus achieved today."

The resolution represents the culmination of three years of collaboration between The Gambia, Mexico, and a group of like-minded states. Ambassador Lamin B. Dibba, who leads The Gambia's Permanent Mission in New York, played a pivotal role in advancing the resolution.

The Gambia government expressed its profound gratitude to the 193 member states of the United Nations for their trust and constructive engagement throughout the negotiations.

The successful adoption of the resolution underscores The Gambia's ongoing commitment to international law and justice. "The success of this resolution brings solutions for accountability and justice to the victims of crimes against humanity," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement.

The resolution not only solidifies The Gambia's role as a leader in advancing human rights and justice but also demonstrates the power of global collaboration in addressing critical issues of peace and security.