Namibia: Walvis Residents Determined to Vote Despite Bad Weather

26 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay residents say bad weather conditions at the town will not to stop them from voting tomorrow.

The town has experienced strong winds for the past few days, which worsened on Tuesday.

Residents urge others to vote despite the weather challenges.

Some residents wanted to queue early, but opted to arrive early in the morning.

"I need to cast my vote and will brave these sandstorms. It is only one day. I urge others to show up despite the weather," said resident Ester Joseph.

"The wind must not be a factor to not show up. Your vote counts.

It is now up to us to make the change. We see how our country is run and we need to decide," added resident John Shafetango.

Some people have already started to reserve their places with chairs, planning to overnight at polling stations.

"It will not be easy because it is icy cold, but we will make it. We must vote for our children" said another resident, Johanna Nima.

"I urge people to sacrifice their sleep tonight if they want to finish early. Come and join us, as the queue is still short. We will make it," said Matthias Angunga.

Others, who have work commitments on Wednesday, say they will be at the poling stations when they are finished at work.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.