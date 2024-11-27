Namibia: Walvis Residents Determined to Vote Despite Bad Weather

Walvis Bay residents say bad weather conditions at the town will not to stop them from voting tomorrow.

The town has experienced strong winds for the past few days, which worsened on Tuesday.

Residents urge others to vote despite the weather challenges.

Some residents wanted to queue early, but opted to arrive early in the morning.

"I need to cast my vote and will brave these sandstorms. It is only one day. I urge others to show up despite the weather," said resident Ester Joseph.

"The wind must not be a factor to not show up. Your vote counts.

It is now up to us to make the change. We see how our country is run and we need to decide," added resident John Shafetango.

Some people have already started to reserve their places with chairs, planning to overnight at polling stations.

"It will not be easy because it is icy cold, but we will make it. We must vote for our children" said another resident, Johanna Nima.

"I urge people to sacrifice their sleep tonight if they want to finish early. Come and join us, as the queue is still short. We will make it," said Matthias Angunga.

Others, who have work commitments on Wednesday, say they will be at the poling stations when they are finished at work.