Namibia: Itula Urges Voters to Honour Democratic Sacrifices

27 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula says democracy is critical for Namibia and citizens have a responsibility to shape the country's future through their votes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before casting his vote in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections, Itula reflected on the historical sacrifices made to achieve Namibia's democratic system.

"We live in a world that has got some degree of organised hierarchy, isn't it? And that organised hierarchy has to carry on in order for us to have some degree of order," he said.

"Today is a day where we decide the order in which we will live our lives for the next five years."

Itula reminded citizens of the struggles that led to Namibia's ability to hold free elections, describing the sacrifices made to secure this democratic right as a legacy that must be respected.

"It's just wonderful that we've got a democracy in our country, able to decide our leaders every now and then, judge their performances, and then decide whether we want to carry on with them or choose another person," Itula said.

