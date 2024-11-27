Africa: Akpabio Urges China to Boost Aid to Africa, Strengthen Ties With Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on the Chinese government to increase aid flows to Africa, particularly Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster development.

Akpabio made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday while hosting a Chinese delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, Zhang Qingwei. The visit marked Qingwei's first official trip to Africa, which Akpabio described as historic and full of potential.

"While China's trade relations with Africa have continued to grow, I want to seize the opportunity offered by your visit to call on the Chinese government to increase aid flows to Africa and particularly to Nigeria," Akpabio said.

He noted a declining trend in aid pledges from China, citing the $60 billion commitment made during the 2015 Forum on China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as a benchmark for comparison.

The Senate President emphasised the need for a partnership that transcends trade, advocating for projects that would uplift citizens and foster modernisation.

"Together, we can craft a legacy of cooperation that will echo through generations. Nigeria is a land of limitless opportunities--an expansive terrain filled with immense potential, rich resources, and a vibrant tapestry of culture.

"Your Excellency, let China join us in transforming Nigeria into not merely a market but a thriving hub of innovation, creativity, and boundless opportunity," he said.

Akpabio also highlighted the positive outcomes of recent diplomatic exchanges between Nigeria and China, which have led to increased trade and numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at future partnerships.

The Senate president proposed stronger collaboration between the parliaments of both nations, underscoring the importance of legislative diplomacy in fostering robust bilateral relations.

"I believe that cooperation between our legislatures is an essential part of our bilateral relations. I intend to see stronger momentum in exchanges and cooperation between our two Parliaments," he said.

He suggested the formation of a Nigeria-China Parliamentary Friendship Group to facilitate continuous dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Akpabio also expressed Nigeria's interest in learning from China's legislative practices, particularly the structure of its National People's Congress, while offering insights into Nigeria's bicameral parliamentary system.

In response, Zhang Qingwei reaffirmed China's dedication to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

He noted that his visit was a direct follow-up to the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during Tinubu's visit to China in September.

"Our visit aims to consolidate China-Nigeria friendship and mutual trust, enhance exchanges between our legislatures, and step up communications in various areas to elevate bilateral relations to a new height," he said.

Qingwei expressed China's goodwill toward Nigeria, stating, "As a good friend of Nigeria, China sincerely hopes Nigeria will achieve greater progress on its path of development and reforms."