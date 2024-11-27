Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery - 200 Trucks Expected to Load Petroleum Products Daily - Presidency

26 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The NNPC Ltd said the refinery began truck loading of petroleum products on Tuesday, 26 November.

The presidency on Tuesday said about 200 trucks are expected to load petrol products daily from the Port Harcourt refinery.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this via his X handle on Tuesday.

"The Port Harcourt Refinery has two wings. The old refinery comes on stream today with an installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels per day of crude oil. About 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery Renewing the Hopes of Nigeria," Mr Dare said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said Port Harcourt refinery has commenced production after a long period of rehabilitation.

The Port Harcourt Refineries comprise two units, with the old plant having a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the new plant 150,000 bpd, both summing up to 210,000 bpd.

The refinery has not worked optimally for about two decades but was officially shut down in March 2019 for the first phase of repair works after the government secured the service of Italy's Maire Tecnimont to handle the review of the refinery complex, with oil major Eni appointed technical adviser.

In 2021, NNPC Ltd said repairs had started at PHRC after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.5 billion for the project.

On 21 December 2023, the Nigerian government announced the mechanical completion and the flare start-off of the refinery.

