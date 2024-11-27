Nigeria: Tinubu Celebrates Port Harcourt Refinery Revival, Urges NNPCL to Fast-Track Warri, Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has directed the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Limited, NNPCL, to expedite action towards the scheduled reactivation of the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

This is as the President has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the NNPCL on the successful revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024.

President Tinubu acknowledged the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

A statement issued by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, further added that Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, "whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone."

The statement said, "With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

"These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.

"The President underscores his administration's determination to repair the nation's refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption."

Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation's infrastructure, President Tinubu called upon individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

"In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the President reaffirms his administration's commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria," it added.