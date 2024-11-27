Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm Oluyede's Appointment As Army Chief

26 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Aborisade

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Senate to consider and confirm his nomination of the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, for appointment as the substantive COAS.

Tinubu's letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The president had earlier appointed Oluyede as the acting COAS following the demise of Lt Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja who held the position.

The letter is titled: "Confirmation of appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff"

It read, "In accordance with the provisions of Section 218, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18, Subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Lieutenant General Oluyede has been serving diligently in an active capacity since his appointment.

"He has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the security and continued stability of our nation and the progress of our Armed Forces.

"His qualifications, experience, and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large make him well suited for this important role.

"While I am confident that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Army for further legislative work and to report back to plenary as soon as practicable.

