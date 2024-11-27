Nigeria: Again, Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Submits Self to EFCC

Abuja — Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has submitted himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the state.

It would be the second time the immediate past governor would be at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency over corruption related cases.

The Commission has filed two separate charges against Bello at the Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) both in Abuja.

THISDAY learnt from sources close to the EFCC that Bello was accompanied by his team of lawyers and unlike his first visit was not with the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

His submission is believed to have come from the recent Supreme Court judgment which dismissed some states suit challenging the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency.

It was also reliably gathered that the former governor drove himself in a black hilux to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

There were insinuations last week that he was going to visit the EFCC but the former governor's media aides did not respond to enquires on the information.

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment to tomorrow (November 27) in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC, however, admitted his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed the court for extension of time for the 1st Defendant to appear.

Details later.