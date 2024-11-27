Nigeria: Miss Nigeria VS Miss Universe Nigeria - What's the Difference?

Nigeria's beauty pageant scene is lively and diverse, with competitions celebrating the beauty, talent, and intelligence of Nigerian women. Two of the most well-known pageants are Miss Nigeria and Miss Universe Nigeria. Although their names sound similar, they have different goals, histories, and formats.

This article explains their differences, inspired by Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina's remarkable performance as the first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024--the highest placement ever for Nigeria in the competition.

MISS NIGERIA

Miss Nigeria is one of the oldest beauty pageants in the country. It started in 1957 as a photo contest by Daily Times. Over the years, it has grown into a platform that promotes culture, talent, and social responsibility.

Purpose and Goals

The main aim of Miss Nigeria is to showcase the positive qualities of Nigerian women. It encourages young women to serve as role models, celebrate Nigerian culture, and promote national unity. The pageant also offers scholarships and supports leadership and community service projects.

Eligibility

Participants must be unmarried, childless, between 18 and 25 years old, and Nigerian citizens. Unlike Miss Universe Nigeria, this competition does not include swimsuit segments and focuses more on modesty.

History and Evolution

Miss Nigeria has had ups and downs over the decades. It paused for some years but has always remained an important cultural event. Recently, it has modernised, including features like reality TV elements and initiatives like the Green Girl Project, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

In the past, Miss Nigeria winners occasionally represented the country at global pageants like Miss World. However, it no longer sends delegates to international competitions and instead focuses on making a local impact.

The reigning Miss Nigeria is Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old hijab model who made history as the first Muslim winner.

MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA

Miss Universe Nigeria (MUN) is a newer pageant that selects the country's representative for the global Miss Universe competition, one of the world's most prestigious beauty pageants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Purpose and Focus

Miss Universe Nigeria aims to prepare contestants for global representation. It celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and modern beauty standards. Contestants are judged not just on their looks but also on their intelligence, advocacy work, and ability to inspire others.

Eligibility

This pageant is more inclusive. Women of any marital status, body type, or height can participate, reflecting a progressive approach to beauty standards.

History and Development

Miss Universe Nigeria originally started as part of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant. In 2023, it became a separate event with its own unique format. This change allowed it to focus more on Miss Universe's evolving requirements, making it distinct from MBGN's traditional setup.

Global Representation

Winners of Miss Universe Nigeria go on to represent the country at Miss Universe, competing on a global stage. The competition emphasises advocacy, global visibility, and the power of using one's voice to drive change.

Current Winner

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina is the current Miss Universe Nigeria 2024. Her historic performance at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City earned her the first runner-up title, the best result Nigeria has achieved at the competition. She was also named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, ranking as the top African contestant.