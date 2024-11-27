Nigeria: Kano Govt Implements New ₦71,000 Minimum Wage

The Kano State Government has commenced the implementation of the new ₦71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

True to its tradition of paying salaries by the 25th of every month, workers in Kano began receiving their November salaries with the approved increase.

The Head of Civil Service in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the development and announced that the government has also started paying all allowances owed to health workers.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Aliyu Yusuf, Musa expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for enabling the governor to fulfill his promise.

"Since the governor announced the salary increase, I remained optimistic that his words would be matched with action," Musa said.

The visibly elated Head of Service called on civil servants in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties for effective and efficient service delivery. He urged them to reciprocate the government's gesture by working diligently and with a sense of responsibility.

Musa also reiterated the government's commitment to continually improving the welfare of its workforce. He advised workers to use the salary increment wisely to improve their living conditions and avoid unnecessary spending.

This development marks a significant step in the state government's efforts to enhance workers' welfare and boost morale across the civil service.