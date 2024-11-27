Nigeria: Protest As Adeleke Relocates Airport Project to Hometown

Ido-Osun community in the Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State protested on Tuesday against Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to relocate the ongoing M.K.O. Abiola Airport project to his hometown of Ede.

The Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, announced during the activities for Adeleke's second anniversary that a new airport project would be inaugurated in the Olodan area of Ede by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo. This announcement sparked anger among the traditional chiefs, leaders, and indigenes of Ido-Osun, who were led by the Eesa of Ido-Osun, Chief Oyewale Basiru, and former lawmaker Abiodun Awolola. They protested at the Oludo's palace, holding placards with slogans such as, "Is Adeleke governor of Ede or Osun State?", "We say no to favouritism," "Give us back our airport," "Relocating the airport to your hometown is nepotistic," and "This is not what you promised us."

Speaking on behalf of the community, Awolola condemned the decision to relocate the airport project, on which over N20 billion had been spent by the previous administration. He described the move as "nepotism and favouritism" that contradicts Adeleke's democratic oath. Awolola pointed out that Adeleke had previously promised the late king of Ido-Osun to complete the airport project at its original location but had now reversed that promise. He also criticized Kolapo Alimi, who served under both the Rauf Aregbesola and Adeleke administrations, for justifying the relocation despite knowing the work and investments already made on the project.

The community leaders also accused the Adeleke family of encroaching on airport land by constructing Adeleke University on part of the property. They called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevent the relocation of the airport, urging his ministers to avoid attending any ceremonies related to the new project in Ede.

Efforts to reach the state government for a response were unsuccessful, as calls to the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Basiru Salam, went unanswered.