Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery Operating At 70% Capacity - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Tuesday said the old Port Harcourt refinery is currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The NNPC Ltd made this known in reaction to claims suggesting that the refinery is not producing products.

"The board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) express heartfelt appreciation to Nigerians for their support and excitement over the safe and successful restart of the 60,000 barrels-per-day Old Port Harcourt Refinery. This achievement marks a significant step forward after years of operational challenges and underperformance.

"We are, however, aware of unfounded claims by certain individuals suggesting that the refinery is not producing products. For clarity, the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent," Mr Soneye said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NNPC Ltd said the Port Harcourt refinery had commenced production after a long period of rehabilitation.

The NNPC Ltd said the refinery began truck loading of petroleum products on Tuesday, 26 November.

In its statement Tuesday night, the NNPC said the refinery is producing daily outputs of straight-run gasoline (Naphtha): blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol), Kerosene: 900,000 litres, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel): 1.5 million litres, Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million litres and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): additional volumes.

Mr Soneye noted that the refinery incorporates crack C5, a blending component from its sister company, Indorama Petrochemicals (formerly Eleme Petrochemicals), to produce gasoline that meets the required specifications.

According to him, blending is a standard practice in refineries globally, noting that no single unit can produce gasoline that fully complies with any country's standards without such processes.

"Additionally, we have made substantial progress on the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which will begin operations soon without prior announcements.

"We urge Nigerians to focus on the remarkable achievements being realised under the able and progressive leadership of President Bola Tinubu and to support efforts aimed at delivering more dividends to the nation. Malicious attacks on clear progress only undermine the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd and the country.

"Let us move forward together in building a stronger and more self-sufficient energy sector," he added.

The Port Harcourt Refineries comprise two units, with the old plant having a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the new plant 150,000 bpd, both summing up to 210,000 bpd.

The refinery was shut down in March 2019 for the first phase of repair works after the government secured the service of Italy's Maire Tecnimont to handle the review of the refinery complex, with oil major Eni appointed technical adviser.

In 2021, NNPC Ltd said repairs had started at PHRC after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.5 billion for the project.

On 21 December 2023, the Nigerian government announced the mechanical completion and the flare start-off of the refinery.