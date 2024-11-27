Guinea Bissau Elections Postponed

Cape Town — President Umaro Sissoco Embalo officially postponed legislative elections scheduled for November 24, reports AFP.

The country is not in a position to "carry out" legislative elections on the planned 24 November date, Minister for Territorial Administration Aristides Ocante da Silva had said days before the announcement.

The November 24 date was announced after Embalo dissolved parliament in December 2023 following armed clashes which he described as an attempted coup.

The new poll date was not yet set, and Da Silva said the timeline would be set in a future decree.