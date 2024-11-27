Nigeria: Laguda's Bill Seeking to Prohibit, Penalise Organ Trafficking in Nigeria Scales 2nd Reading

The first bill sponsored by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic Education, Rt. Hon Fuad Laguda representing Surulere Constituency 1, seeking to prohibit and penalise organ trafficking in Nigeria has scaled second reading at the House.

The bill, which is for an Act to amend the National Health Act, 2014, has been referred to the House Committee on Healthcare Service "for further legislative actions and processes".

Fuad Laguda, in a statement he e-signed, noted that when the amendment is passed "culprit will face stiff penalties for their actions."

He said, "My first bill, for an Act to amend the National Health Act, 2014 to Prohibit and Penalize Organ Trafficking in Nigeria and for Related Matters, has passed the Second Reading."

"The objective of the National Health Act 2014 is to provide for a wholesale and total framework for the regulation, development and management of a National Health system and set standards for rendering health service to the Federation."

"When the amendment is passed, culprits of organ trafficking in Nigeria would face the consequences of their actions, with stiff penalties."

"By this second passage, the bill has been referred to the House Committee on Healthcare Services for further legislative actions and processes."

