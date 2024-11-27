Africa: WHO Africa Regional Director Dr Ndugulile Dies Aged 55

Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndugulile of Tanzania, middle, won the elected position of director of the WHO African Region in August 2024. Ndugulile died on November 27, 2024.

Dodoma — Former Member of Parliament for Kigamboni and Regional Director-elect of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, passed away early this morning while undergoing treatment in India.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Tulia Ackson, confirmed the news in a statement shared on the Parliament’s social media platforms.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, the MP for Kigamboni and WHO Regional Director-elect for Africa. On behalf of all Members of Parliament, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, residents of Kigamboni, and all Tanzanians,” Dr. Tulia stated.

She added that Parliament, in collaboration with Dr. Ndugulile’s family, will coordinate funeral arrangements and provide further updates in due course.