Africa: WHO Africa Regional Boss Passes On

Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndugulile, elected as WHO Regional Director for Africa in August 2024, died three months later.

The Regional Director elect of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, passed away early Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in India.

He was 55. Tanzania's Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Tulia Ackson, confirmed the news in a statement shared on the Parliament's social media platforms.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, the MP for Kigamboni and WHO Regional Director-elect for Africa. On behalf of all Members of Parliament, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, residents of Kigamboni, and all Tanzanians," Dr. Tulia stated, adding that Parliament, in collaboration with Dr. Ndugulile's family, will coordinate funeral arrangements and provide further updates in due course.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, sent condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of Tanzania.

Nimepokea kwa masikitiko taarifa ya kifo cha Mheshimiwa Dkt. Faustine Ndugulile, Mbunge wa Kigamboni na Mkurugenzi Mteule wa Shirika la Afya Duniani (WHO), Kanda ya Afrika, kilichotokea usiku wa kuamkia leo Novemba 27, 2024. Ninatoa salamu za pole kwa familia, Spika wa Bunge la... pic.twitter.com/pKNbVNtP9w-- Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) November 27, 2024

Ndugulile who served as a member of parliament for Kigamboni Constituency in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam was also the country's health assistant minister between 2017-2020 and the information and communication minister until 2021.

Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, @WHOAFRO Regional Director-elect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of #Tanzania. https://t.co/hYw4NykTov pic.twitter.com/JIG6oWEZkr-- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2024

He was elected as the WHO's African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025, replacing Dr. Matshidiso Moeti who served in the role for two terms.