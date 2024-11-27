Nigeria: Terrorists' Logistics Suppliers, Informants Frustrating Counter-Insurgency War - Military

The military high command said suppliers of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to terrorists as well as their informants are the major obstacles to the ongoing counter-insurgency fight in some parts of the country.

It specifically described informants and logistics supplies to terrorists as oxygen to terrorism and insurgency, particularly in the Northeast and the Northwest zones, which it said must be cut off to end the menace.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday when he spoke during the opening session of a two-day Security and Justice Symposium.

Musa said Nigeria's security challenges could be better addressed by ensuring that every citizen was carried along and has a sense of belonging, adding that the judiciary should also ensure justice and fairness in their dealings.

"We have to look at how we tackle this issue of informants. Because these are the people who have created the issue. Those supporting the terrorists by giving them logistics, we have to look for the oxygen.

"Where is the funding? How are they getting the logistics across? As the theatre commander in the Northeast, we found out that if we can deny them this logistics, this oxygen, they will not survive. We did that, and that's why you have almost 200,000 that have surrendered.

"So, I think if we replicate that all over, we will have very good results. It is also very important that we work together as a team. All security agencies."

Earlier, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said the symposium was a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among security and justice institutions with the objective "To delve into the successes, challenges, and opportunities for growth within the realms of security and justice."