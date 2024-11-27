Nigeria: I Am Hale, Hearty, but Some People Want Me Dead - Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said he's hale and hearty even though some people want him to die.

Speaking in Osogbo during the inauguration of the Old-Garage/Oke-Fia Road reconstructed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, Obasanjo said those who wanted him dead were spreading rumour of his death in the social media.

He said "I heard the rumour that I was dead. I saw it in the social media. I quickly told my children and my relations that it was not true and that I'm alive. Those that want me dead, that is their wish but God still keeps me alive."

Obasanjo lauded Adeleke for his performance in Osun and charged the governor to keep up the work.

On his part, Adeleke assured the people of the state that his administration would complete all the ongoing projects.

"My dear people of Osun state, our administration has constructed over 120 kilometers of roads across the state. Two major flyovers are also progressing to completion at Osogbo while works are progressing at the Ile Ife Flyover and Ilesa dualisation.

"I have redirected our efforts and plan at the completion of Iwo-Osogbo road. We have added the dualisation of Odoori - Adeeke Road inside Iwo to be executed in two phases. The first phase will reach Post -Office and Oluwo Palace while the second phase will take off from Post Office to Adeeke Junction.

"I want our people to note for the record that for all our projects and programmes, we did not obtain any loan. We only block leakages in the state finance and employ local content to moderate project cost and enforce high standards.

"For the second half of our government, I reassure all sons and daughters of Osun State that the government under my leadership will complete all ongoing projects. We will continue to address the infra and social needs of our people. We will strike a balance between hard and soft infrastructure."