Nigeria: Abducted 4 Family Members Freed After N8m Ransom in Kaduna

Four family members who were abducted at Kasangwai in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State have regained their freedom after payment of N8 million ransom to their abductors.

City & Crime had reported that bandits, on Thursday, November 14, invaded the victims' residence at Kasangwai, killing a vigilante member and abducting four family members, comprised of the father, mother and their two children.

The abductors had earlier demanded N30 million ransom.

A community leader from the area confirmed the release of the victims to our reporter over the phone on Tuesday.

He said the victims were released on Sunday at Kurutu forest, which borders Azzara village and Kagarko town around 6:12pm after N8 million ransom was paid.

He disclosed that the relations of the family sold some of the victims' cows to raise the ransom, adding that a bag of rice, cartons of cough syrups, Indian hemp, wines, cartons of cigarettes and some tablets were also procured for the bandits.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the release of the victims as at the time of filing the report.