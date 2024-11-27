Senegal: Joint Statement on the Inaugural U.S.-Senegal Joint Commission

press release

The inaugural session of the U.S.-Senegal Joint Economic Commission was held November 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell led the U.S. delegation, and Foreign Minister Yacine Fall led the Senegalese delegation.

The Commission is built on the shared vision of both parties to promote bilateral economic cooperation, advance investment opportunities, and strengthen business ties. The Commission demonstrates the dedication of the United States and Senegal to bilateral economic cooperation that generates sustainable economic growth and productive bilateral investment for the mutual benefit of the Senegalese and American people.

The two multiagency delegations reaffirmed their shared commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and held constructive dialogues on the importance of economic reform and a strong, innovative private sector to realize economic growth. With sessions focused on boosting agricultural cooperation and production, building a sustainable blue economy, enhancing technology partnerships, and improving the business climate, participants shared ideas on providing increased economic opportunities in both countries. To this end, the delegations decided to follow up through diplomatic channels to promote rapid implementation of the commitments reflected in these sessions.

The American delegation congratulated their Senegalese counterparts on the progress the new government has made in increasing transparency in the management of public finances. The United States welcomes Senegal’s continued cooperation with the IMF to address the findings of the preliminary report on the state of public finances and looks forward to supporting Senegal’s economic reforms and its engagement with the IMF and other international partners. The Senegalese government is committed to further strong reform measures in the management of public finances.

The Commission convened senior U.S. representatives from the Department of State, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Treasury, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Millenium Challenge Corporation, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation with senior Senegalese representatives from the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunication, and Digitalization, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum, and Mines, and the Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Major Works.

In the spirit of convening the Joint Economic Commission on a recurring basis, the delegations decided that the second session of the Commission is to be held in Senegal.