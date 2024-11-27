Liberia: Cental Calls for Dismissal and Suspension of Abdullai Kamara, Dorr Cooper for Alleged Corruption, Fraud

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to dismiss Abdullai Kamara, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and Dorr Cooper, Inspector General of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, over alleged corruption and violations of the Code of Conduct. CENTAL also urged action against other officials accused of misconduct and abuse of office.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in Monrovia, CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, cited a General Auditing Commission (GAC) report implicating Mr. Kamara in violations of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Law during his tenure as CEO of TAMMA Corporation.

"The GAC audit found that payments totaling L$262,844,500 and US$450,000 were made to TAMMA Corporation and 231 Data Incorporated without adherence to procurement protocols or documentation," Miamen stated, quoting the audit report.

He expressed concern over the President's inaction despite these findings, noting that Mr. Kamara continues to serve at the LTA in an acting capacity. "It is alarming that no public action has been taken against Mr. Kamara. As far as we know, he still enjoys the confidence of the presidency, even though he is accused of mismanaging the very institution he now leads," Miamen said.

The CENTAL head also criticized the prolonged acting status of Mr. Kamara and other LTA commissioners, which has persisted since April 2024. "This inaction sends the wrong message, particularly given the findings of the GAC audit," he remarked.

Allegations Against Dorr Cooper

Miamen also addressed allegations involving Dorr Cooper, who recently drew public outrage for attempting to fraudulently graduate from the University of Liberia (UL). According to Miamen, Cooper wore official graduation attire to the UL commencement convocation but was exposed when his name was not listed among the graduates. An investigation by UL authorities found him guilty of fraud and recommended his prosecution.

"Despite these findings, Mr. Cooper has neither been dismissed by the President nor prosecuted. This raises serious questions about the administration's commitment to accountability," Miamen added.

Violations of the Code of Conduct

Miamen further highlighted alleged violations of the Code of Conduct by several officials holding dual roles in government and the ruling Unity Party (UP). He cited Amos Tweh, Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC) and UP Secretary General, and Rev. Luther Tarpeh, Chair of the National Port Authority (NPA) Board and UP National Chair.

CENTAL noted that the Office of Ombudsman has pressured these officials to relinquish one of their positions to avoid violating the Code of Conduct. However, the officials have resisted, and the Unity Party has petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the enforcement of the code. The court has since upheld its implementation, yet no decisive action has been taken.

"The refusal of these officials to comply with the Code of Conduct undermines the fight against corruption and weakens President Boakai's anti-corruption agenda," Miamen said.

CENTAL's Recommendations

CENTAL called on President Boakai to:

Suspend or dismiss officials who have failed to declare their assets as required by the Code of Conduct.

Enforce compliance with the Ombudsman's directives.

Act decisively on matters of corruption and misconduct.

Provide adequate resources to anti-graft institutions to enhance their effectiveness.

Miamen emphasized that such actions are essential to restoring public trust and advancing the administration's stated commitment to good governance and accountability.

"The President must show leadership by acting swiftly and decisively on these issues. Failing to do so sends a troubling message about his administration's stance on corruption," Miamen concluded.