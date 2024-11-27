Liberia: Senator Saah Joseph Proposes $10 Million Special Medical Emergency Fund

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has called on the Liberian Senate to create a US$10 million Special Medical Emergency Fund in the 2025 national budget to address the critical health challenges faced by Liberians with severe medical complications.

In a communication to the Senate Plenary, Senator Joseph proposed that the fund be used to equip one medical facility with advanced capabilities and provide financial assistance for patients requiring specialized treatments both domestically and abroad.

"The health needs of our people are urgent and overwhelming," Senator Joseph stated. "Many Liberians are dying because they lack the resources to seek proper medical care. This fund will serve as a lifeline for those who are most in need."

He stressed that the fund would not only assist individuals but also strengthen Liberia's healthcare system. "Equipping one medical facility to handle critical health cases will reduce dependency on overseas treatment and bring hope to our people," he added.

Access to quality healthcare has become a pressing concern in Liberia, with citizens often struggling to find support for life-threatening illnesses. Senator Joseph's proposal, if approved, could signal a significant policy shift in addressing these systemic issues.

After the communication was read, the Senate Plenary voted to forward the proposal to the Senate Committee on Health for review and recommendations.

"This is an important step," Senator Joseph remarked. "Our health sector needs urgent attention, and such a fund could be the beginning of addressing systemic challenges."