Liberia: Senator Saah Joseph Proposes $10 Million Special Medical Emergency Fund

27 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has called on the Liberian Senate to create a US$10 million Special Medical Emergency Fund in the 2025 national budget to address the critical health challenges faced by Liberians with severe medical complications.

In a communication to the Senate Plenary, Senator Joseph proposed that the fund be used to equip one medical facility with advanced capabilities and provide financial assistance for patients requiring specialized treatments both domestically and abroad.

"The health needs of our people are urgent and overwhelming," Senator Joseph stated. "Many Liberians are dying because they lack the resources to seek proper medical care. This fund will serve as a lifeline for those who are most in need."

He stressed that the fund would not only assist individuals but also strengthen Liberia's healthcare system. "Equipping one medical facility to handle critical health cases will reduce dependency on overseas treatment and bring hope to our people," he added.

Access to quality healthcare has become a pressing concern in Liberia, with citizens often struggling to find support for life-threatening illnesses. Senator Joseph's proposal, if approved, could signal a significant policy shift in addressing these systemic issues.

After the communication was read, the Senate Plenary voted to forward the proposal to the Senate Committee on Health for review and recommendations.

"This is an important step," Senator Joseph remarked. "Our health sector needs urgent attention, and such a fund could be the beginning of addressing systemic challenges."

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.