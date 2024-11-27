Liberia: Senate Freezes Relations With House

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has resolved not to conduct any legislative business with the House of Representatives until the ongoing court proceedings surrounding the leadership crisis in the House are resolved, The Liberian Investigator has gathered.

The decision was reached during a leadership meeting ahead of Tuesday's session. Senate leadership decided that no legislative instruments would be submitted to the House during the impasse.

Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph confirmed the development, stating that the Senate's stance responds to growing public speculation that the upper house had endorsed the embattled majority bloc in the House. He explained that recent legislative documents, including the Seaport Decentralization Act and the Maritime Law, were submitted to the office of the Chief Clerk of the House. However, these documents were received by the Acting Clerk, who subsequently engaged with the majority bloc. This procedural irregularity, according to Joseph, was misinterpreted as the Senate endorsing one faction in the impasse.

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court issued an order directing the breakaway majority bloc in the House to halt all activities and revert to the status quo pending judicial review. The order stemmed from a petition filed by embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, who is contesting his removal by the majority bloc on November 21. That faction, led by Montserrado County Representative Richard Koon, declared Koffa's seat vacant and controversially elected Koon as the new Speaker during a session convened in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature.

The Supreme Court's writ, issued on November 22, mandates both the majority bloc and Koffa's camp to submit responses by November 26. In the interim, the court has instructed the majority bloc to cease all actions, effectively suspending its claim to leadership.

The crisis began with the majority bloc accusing Koffa of poor leadership and alleged disregard for their grievances. Koffa, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and unconstitutional, declaring his removal null and void. He has vowed to continue his duties, describing the situation as a "mockery of democracy."

On November 19, the majority bloc suspended three lawmakers for alleged misconduct and welcomed two new members into its fold. The suspended lawmakers--Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward P. Flomo, District #14 Representative Abu Kamara, and Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole, all supporters of the embattled Speaker--face a 30-day suspension that includes forfeiture of salaries and legislative benefits. The decision, made unanimously by the majority bloc with three abstentions, prohibits the lawmakers from accessing Capitol grounds during their suspension.

The breakaway lawmakers, who have vowed not to sit under the gavel of Speaker Koffa, appointed new leaders to key legislative committees. Representative Mike Jurry of Maryland County District #1 has been appointed Acting Chair on Ways, Means, and Finance, replacing ousted Representative Dixon Seboe. Representative James Kolleh of Bong County District #2 now serves as Acting Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, replacing Marvin Cole. Meanwhile, Representative Prince Koniah of Bong County District #1 has assumed the position of Acting Co-Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts and Audit, replacing Representative Dorwon Gleekia.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Koffa accused Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and the majority bloc of orchestrating a boycott to cripple legislative functions. The petition cites Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution, which requires a quorum for conducting legislative business, including approving the national budget. Without a quorum, Koffa contends, the House has been rendered dysfunctional.

Several lawmakers who initially backed the resolution to remove Koffa have since rescinded their support. These lawmakers, including Representatives Matthew Joe (Grand Bassa), Priscilla Cooper (Montserrado), and Bintu Massalay (Grand Cape Mount), have submitted notarized affidavits withdrawing their signatures from the controversial resolution.