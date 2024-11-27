Nigeria: 'Is Your Husband Missing' - Dayo Amusa Hits Back At Critics Over Baby Daddy's Identity

The actress welcomed her first child, Oluwafirewamiri, in the United States on 18 November and withheld the identity of the child's father.

Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa has broken her silence regarding the persistent questions about the paternity of her child, Oluwafirewamiri.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the actress welcomed her first child, Oluwafirewamiri, in the United States on 18 November, though she withheld the identity of the child's father.

The identity of Oluwafirewamiri's father sparked widespread speculations, with the actress, who began her career in 2002, becoming a hot topic among social media users.

Responding to the critics and trolls in a TikTok live session on Monday, Amusa, who transitioned into film production in 2006, expressed her right to privacy and appreciated those who supported her journey into motherhood.

The actress noted that she keeps her child's father's identity private to protect her peace of mind and preserve her happiness from external negativity.

She said: "I want to ask those asking about the father of my child: Is it that their husband is missing, or was there a census conducted that revealed their husband's loss? These people are so unbecoming. Did they conduct a census for husbands, and when asked, "Where's their husband?" they said, "He's inside my room," and that's why they're looking for the father of my child? Because I honestly don't understand.

"A child is not some fruit that drops from heaven. It's a man and a woman who come together, mate and create a child. Don't stress yourself about it. It's not necessary or compulsory to congratulate me on the birth of my child. If it's not convenient for you, don't bother--I won't hold it against you because I'm a happy person."

Oluwafirewamiri's father's identity

Additionally, the 41-year-old noted that it is not the responsibility of online users to delve into her private matters, emphasising that she is the entertainer, not her husband.

She stated that her child's father's identity is a part of her private life and not the concern of netizens.

She further maintained that those seeking information about her child's father are individuals who thrive on disrupting others' happiness by meddling in matters that do not concern them.

"Where the joyful ones are rejoicing, that's where you'll find me. It's not important to know who fathered my child. Isn't it me you're concerned about? Isn't it me, the actress? Did I bring my husband to act alongside me? Or what exactly is your problem? There are certain things you'll never get satisfaction from me about.

"I will only reveal what I want the public to know because I value peace. My personal life, which you're so interested in, will not be disclosed to you. Do you think I'll allow you to pour sand into my cassava flakes? My child's naming ceremony was intimate, with only those who prayed for me to have a child invited", said Amusa.

IVF

Furthermore, the actress expressed concerns about bloggers and social media influencers who unearthed her colleague Opeyemi Aiyeola's In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) video to stir up controversy between them.

During a TikTok live session, Aiyeola encouraged people to share their honest experiences with IVF and surrogacy to inspire others. However, netizens misinterpreted her remarks as being directed at Amusa.

This newspaper earlier reported that the 47-year-old actress clarified in a Facebook video that her message was not aimed at Amusa.

Amusa, who won the 2013 Best Kiss award at the Best of Nollywood Awards, described those who edited her pictures alongside her colleague's video as mentally unstable individuals in need of urgent attention.

She noted, "Because you're desperate for social media validation, views, and dollars, you've resorted to spreading rumours about people. But I'm someone with a good heart, a giver. If talking about me is your means of survival and puts food on your table, then go ahead. Those dollars you're making from social media are big money, so cook up your lies, make your money, and feed your family. I'm happy to be reckoned with."

Criticisms

The 2014 Best Crossover Act at the Yoruba Movie Academy Awards stated that she was no stranger to criticism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She emphasised that the speculation about her child's father's identity would not compel her to reveal his name.

She expressed gratitude to everyone who congratulated her and sent gifts for her child.

"I'm so surprised--when did you all migrate to Facebook to poke your noses into other people's private lives? And then you complain about media outlets writing unfavourable stories about people. I should know--I've been their number one target. They've written all sorts of things about me since the days of newspapers before blogs and social media existed.

"I was always featured in Sunday and Monday publications. And it didn't stop there; radio and television were also used to spread lies about me. But I've always been wise and know how to handle things, even before Instagram existed. You, the new generation feeding on social media by writing bad things about people just to get views, think you can use my story to promote your platforms. You're still learning from me. Before you bloggers and influencers, I was already here."