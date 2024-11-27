Liberia: Rep. Marvin Cole Ordered Arrested for Alleged Persistent Non-Support

Monrovia — Bong County lawmaker Marvin Cole has been ordered arrested by the Monrovia City Court for allegedly neglecting to support his 11-year-old daughter, Rebecca Cole, in a case filed by the child's mother, Clara Asibu.

The writ, issued under the authority of Magistrate L. Ben Barco, alleges that Representative Cole's neglect has left the child and her mother without essential needs, including food, shelter, and clothing. The case is being pursued under Section 16.5 of Liberia's New Penal Law, which criminalizes persistent non-support and seeks to ensure parents fulfill their legal obligations to provide for their children.

In her complaint, Asibu argued that despite his role as the biological father, Cole has "failed, refused, and neglected" his parental responsibilities, a situation she described as "criminal, illegal, and unconstitutional." She further noted that repeated attempts to secure support from the lawmaker had been futile, leaving legal action as the only recourse.

Magistrate Police Captain Charles Bloyuefloh has been directed to execute the arrest warrant and ensure Representative Cole appears before the court to respond to the allegations.

Efforts to reach Representative Cole or his legal counsel for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.