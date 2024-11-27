Liberia: VP Koung Praises Senator Johnson for Contributions to Education in Liberia

Ganta — Liberia's Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, has commended Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson for his significant contributions to education in Liberia through the establishment of secondary and tertiary institutions in Monrovia and Nimba County.

VP Koung highlighted Senator Johnson's construction of high schools in Monrovia, the founding of the PYJ Polytechnic University in Ganta, and the provision of scholarships and financial aid to underprivileged Liberians as key efforts to improve educational opportunities for young people in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of a hall named in honor of Togo's former President, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, Vice President Koung praised Senator Johnson for prioritizing investment in education over more lucrative ventures. He also lauded the Senator's gesture of honoring a past supporter by naming the auditorium at PYJ Polytechnic University after President Eyadéma, describing it as an exemplary act of gratitude and leadership.

"This act of gratitude is a leadership quality worth emulating," Koung noted.

The Vice President extended his thanks to Togolese Minister of Higher Education, Malik Natchaba, who represented the government of Togo at the event. Koung conveyed best wishes to Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and expressed hope for an educational partnership between Liberia and Togo.

As a gesture of support for Senator Johnson's educational initiatives, VP Koung pledged to sponsor 20 underprivileged students at the PYJ Polytechnic University.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Natchaba, speaking on behalf of President Gnassingbé, expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed on their former leader by Senator Johnson and the people of Nimba County. He referred to Senator Johnson as a "big brother" and commended his dedication to improving education, calling on other Liberians to emulate the Senator's example.

For his part, Senator Johnson reflected on the profound impact former President Eyadéma had on his life during his time in exile. He revealed that through Eyadéma's support, he sold over 400,000 copies of a book he authored, proceeds from which were used to establish the PYJ Educational Foundation. The foundation encompasses two high schools in Monrovia and the PYJ Polytechnic University in Ganta.

The PYJ Polytechnic University, constructed between 2014 and 2020, opened its doors in 2021 and now boasts five colleges and 11 departments. These include: