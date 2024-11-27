Ghana: Trader Jailed Five Years Over Gh¢402,000 Recruitment Scam

A trader has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, for swindling 97 unsuspecting individuals of GH¢402,000, under the pretext of securing them job in the security services.

Dorcas Twene Amankwa, 28, was found guilty at the end of the trial by the Circuit Court in Accra, presided by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

Amankwa was held on the charge of defrauding by false pretences.

Prosecution said the complainant, Michael Amoah, was an Immigration Officer, and accused (now a convict), both resided at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

In 2021, Amankwa told the complainant that she worked at the Jubilee House and had protocol slots for recruitment into the security services.

The court heard that the complainant mobilised some people for the protocol enlistment at a fee ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢15,000.

The prosecution said those who showed interest in the recruitment paid between GH¢7,000 and GH¢15, 000 to the complainant, which he handed over to the convict.

The prosecution said Amankwa collected a total amount of GH¢420,000 from the complainant to enlist 97 people into Ghana Immigration Service and National Fire Service among other security agencies, but failed to deliver on her promise.

The court heard that on May 4, 2022, convict was arrested, and in her investigation caution statement, she admitted collecting GH¢400,000 from the complainant.

Amankwa mentioned Boadi as her accomplice, but was unable to lead the police to arrest Boadi. --GNA