Ghana: Man to Spend Life in Prison for Stabbing Brother to Death

Daniel Obirikwa Adjin, who stabbed his elder brother to death in 2017, at Mamprobi has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Accra High Court.

He was convicted by the court after the jury in a 5-2 decision, returned a verdict of guilty on him at the end of the trial.

"The jury after a majority decision of 5-2, accused is hereby convicted on the charge of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment," the court, presided by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, said.

The court informed the convict that he had one month to appeal against the sentence at the Court of Appeal.

Obirikwa Adjin told the court that he committed the act in self-defence.

The convict claimed his brother, William Adjin, victim, attacked him and held his testicles, and he (convict) stabbed him in the process.

Obirikwa Adjin also said he committed the crime when he was intoxicated and confused because his money had gone missing in his room.

Opanyin Nye Na, a Senior Attorney, prosecuting, said Daniel Adjei Adjin, the son of William Adjin, is the complainant, and both father and son were residents of Mamprobi.

The prosecution said convict is also the younger brother of the deceased.

Opanyin Nye Na, said on March 19, 2017, at about 9am, the

complainant went to bed while his father (deceased) rested on the porch.

The court heard that the complainant heard a shout for help from his father, who was struggling with the convict.

The prosecution revealed that when Daniel Adjei Adjin went to the scene, he noticed that blood was oosing from the body of his father, and the convict wanted to stab him (father) again with a knife.

Opanyin Nye Na said the complainant prevented Obirikwa Adjin from stabbing the father again.

Prosecution said the complainant raised the alarm, and a next-door neighbour, Sister Love, and other people rushed to the scene.

Moreover, Opanyin Nye Na disclosed that the crowd tried to seize the knife from convict to no avail, and in the process, the knife broke.

The court heard that Obirikwa Adjin was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Accident Centre, where he died, and the son reported the matter to the police at Mamprobi.

Opanyin Nye Na said after stabbing William Adjin, the convict escaped to James Town in Accra.

The prosecution said at James Town, when the convict saw the mother and sister of the complainant, he attempted to harm them.

Opanyin Nye Na, said some concerned citizens arrested convict and handed him over to the police at James Town, and he was transferred to the Mamprobi Police Station.

The prosecution noted that post-mortem examination performed by Dr Lawrence Edusei of the Department of Pathology, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, indicated that the victim died of "Exsanguination and Multiple Stabbed Injuries."

Four witnesses were called by the prosecution to establish a case against Daniel Obirikwa Adjin. -GNA