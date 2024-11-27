Ghana: Two Get 13 Years for Possessing Human Skull Unlawfully

A 49-year-old man, found in possession of human skull without court authorisation, has been sentenced to eight years in prison by the Dansoman Circuit Court.

Abdul Razak Mohammed, a grave digger at Awudome Cemetery in Accra, reportedly sold the skull to Alex Frimpong for GH¢600, allegedly to help Frimpong secure more contracts in his masonry work.

Frimpong, 24-year-old mason, was also sentence to five years in prison.

Both Mohammed and Frimpong pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use of human parts.

Nana Attah, a fetish priest, believed to have ordered for the skull, also pleaded not guilty, when he appeared before court.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, said that Frimpong resides in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region, and work as a grave digger at Awudome Cemetery.

The prosecution said Frimpong became friends with Nana Attah on Facebook, where Attah introduced himself as a fetish priest.

Chief Insp Wonder said Frimpong sought spiritual help from Attah to enable him to get contracts for his masonry work.

According to the prosecution, during a visit to Attah's shrine in Winneba of the Central Region, Frimpong was told that human skull was needed for rituals to improve his fortune.

Chief Insp Wonder said on October 25, 2024, at around 2:30 pm, Frimpong met with Mohammed at Awudome Cemetery to arrange the acquisition of a human skull.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution said Mohammed agreed to provide the skull for GH¢600, with the payment to be made via mobile money, and the skull handed over to Frimpong.

Chief Insp Wonder further disclosed that a police patrol team, led by General Lance Corporal Eric Dedzo, stopped Frimpong as he was riding an unregistered motorcycle near Odorgonno Secondary School.

During a search, a human skull wrapped in a black plastic bag was found in Frimpong's backpack, leading to his arrest, according to prosecution.

Chief Insp Wonder said Frimpong mentioned implicated Mohammed as supplier of human skull, and Mohammed was arrested.

The prosecution also revealed that the human skull was preserved at the police mortuary for investigation.

Chief Insp Wonder said the police arrested Nana Attah, who has been charged and arraigned. - GNA