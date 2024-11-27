Nigeria: Breaking - Ex-Gov Bello in Court for Arraignment Over Alleged N110.4bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has produced the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama for arraignment.

Bello is billed to enter his plea to a 16-count charge ordering on his alleged complicity in a N110billion fraud.

The erstwhile governor's whereabouts remained unknown till yesterday when he surrendered himself after a protracted hide-and-seek game between him and the anti-graft agency.

Dressed in white caftan and blue cap, was marshalled into the court premises by armed operatives of the EFCC before 9am, for his arraignment.

He will be docked before trial Justice Maryann Anenih, alongside his two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

The charge against the defendants, marked: CR/7781, borders on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and possession of unlawfully obtained property.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that the former governor misused state funds to acquire properties, including No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja (N950 million), No. 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja (N100 million), and No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja (N920 million).

Other properties the defendants allegedly acquired with funds stolen from the Kogi state treasury, included Block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N170 million), Hotel Apartment Community: Burj Khalifa, Dubai (Five Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Eight Dirhams), Block 18, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N60 million), and No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N310.4 million).

More so, the defendants were accused of transferring $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank, USA, and possessing unlawfully obtained property, including N677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.