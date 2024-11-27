Liberia: Cleric Chastises Liberian Leaders Over Neglect of the Environment

In the heart of Liberia, an ecological crisis is unfolding--a catastrophe fueled by human greed and negligence, with profound political, economic, and moral dimensions. Dr. Gemane G. Getteh addressed this urgent issue during the International Theological Education Conference (ITEC) 2024 at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary. In his stirring address, he linked environmental injustice to both ethical failures and divine consequences.

Dr. Getteh, an esteemed preacher and scholar, painted a sobering picture of the consequences of unchecked greed within Liberia's legislature. He warned that when greed dominates governance, it is the land and its people who pay the price. Liberia's abundant natural resources, including iron ore, rubber, and forests, have attracted international corporations for decades. Yet, the communities closest to these resources rarely see the benefits. Instead, they endure environmental destruction, economic displacement, and deepening poverty, while powerful leaders enrich themselves.

"The people in those surrounding areas suffer the negative consequences of the land," Dr. Getteh emphasized. Communities near mining and logging sites face polluted environments, loss of livelihoods, and displacement from their ancestral homes. These injustices, he argued, are compounded by a legislature more focused on political maneuvering, such as the contest over who becomes the next Speaker, than on protecting the land and its people.

Drawing from scripture, Dr. Getteh made a theological connection between environmental stewardship and divine justice. Citing Revelation 11:18, he warned that human actions harming the earth carry spiritual consequences. "This judgment is not arbitrary," he stated, "but a response to human actions that harm the earth." He cautioned Liberia's leaders that their exploitation of the country's natural resources will not go unanswered.

Liberia's environmental challenges are stark. Between 1990 and 2004, the nation lost 7% of its forest cover. Today, 80% of the country's forests have been exploited for commercial purposes, leaving rural and indigenous communities to bear the brunt of deforestation. Environmental ethics, Dr. Getteh argued, demand a moral relationship between humans and nature--one that Liberia's leaders and citizens often fail to uphold.

Environmental justice, as Dr. Getteh explained, requires the equitable distribution of resources and accountability for those who exploit the land. He condemned the global imbalance that allows international corporations to profit from Liberia's resources while offering meager compensation--sometimes as little as $2,000 annually--to the affected communities. This disparity is exacerbated by poor corporate social responsibility and a lack of regulatory oversight. "Instead of checks and balances, we have a corrupt legislature," Dr. Getteh lamented, highlighting the disproportionate exposure of marginalized communities to environmental hazards.

In his address, Dr. Getteh called on the church to take an active role in addressing environmental injustices. He outlined three critical actions. First, churches must educate and advocate, going beyond spiritual teachings to inform congregants about health and environmental issues. "Tell them that when they defecate in the community, they will get sick," he said, stressing the importance of cleanliness and communal responsibility. Second, he urged churches to promote reforestation efforts, leading initiatives to restore deforested areas and contribute to environmental recovery. Finally, he called for church engagement in policy reform, advocating for regulations that protect natural resources and prioritize the welfare of communities.

Liberia stands at a crossroads. The effects of environmental neglect--severe deforestation, health crises, and vulnerable communities grappling with the impacts of climate change--are already evident. Unregulated mining and logging by foreign entities continue to devastate the land, often with little regard for local welfare. Yet, Dr. Getteh offered a glimmer of hope, reminding his audience of a higher accountability: "There is a God in heaven who destroys those who destroy the earth." This divine justice, he said, is both a warning and a call to action.

Dr. Getteh's address underscores the urgent need for change. Liberia's leaders and citizens alike must recognize their moral and ethical duty to protect the environment. Greed has long overshadowed creation in the nation's corridors of power, but with education, advocacy, and a renewed commitment to environmental ethics, Liberia can chart a path toward a more just and sustainable future.

The ITEC 2024, held under the theme "Environmental Justice: How Religious Teachings Call for Social Responsibility," provided a critical platform for this conversation. Dr. Getteh, a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology and host of the Berean Hour on television and radio, delivered his address with a conviction that Liberia's fate hinges on its willingness to act decisively to safeguard its natural heritage and its people.