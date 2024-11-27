Nigeria: Bauchi - APC Guber Candidate's Associate Defects to PDP

A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bauchi State, Adamu Bello, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello, a former member of the State House of Assembly and former Chairman of Giade Local Government Council, is a close associate of Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (Rtd), the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, and hails from the same Giade LGA.

His defection is seen as a significant setback for the APC in Bauchi State, particularly in the northern part of the state, where Bello played a crucial role in securing the APC's victory in Giade during the 2023 elections.

Speaking during a meeting with Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammad, Bello explained that his decision to join the PDP was largely due to his dissatisfaction with the APC's lack of a clear development agenda for Nigeria.

He said that, after being with the party since its inception, he was disappointed by its failure to present a viable plan for the country's growth.

Bello also commended the impressive development projects carried out in Bauchi under Governor Muhammad's leadership and announced that he would bring his supporters with him to the PDP, thereby bolstering the party's presence in Giade and across the state.