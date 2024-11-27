Nigeria: Another Body Recovered in Benue Community After Raid

Makurdi — One more body was recovered on Tuesday following a violent attack that forced residents to flee multiple communities in Katsina-Ala and Logo local government areas (LGAs) of Benue State.

The armed invaders allegedly attacked rural communities in the two LGAs on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday, leaving a trail of devastation.

Local sources said at least 30 people were initially confirmed dead-10 from villages in Katsina-Ala and 20 from Logo.

According to Comrade Paul Tevkyaa, the Information Officer for the Logo LGA, the discovery of another corpse on Tuesday morning raised the death toll in Logo to 21, bringing the total fatalities to 31.

Tevkyaa assured that the Logo council chairman, in collaboration with security agencies, is actively addressing the situation.

Efforts to get a statement from the Benue State Police Command were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls or messages.